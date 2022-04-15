"No mercy": people aren't happy with today's Wordle puzzle

SPOILER WARNING! If you haven’t completed today’s Wordle puzzle, you may want to come back later.

A lot of impressive Wordle streaks were broken on Friday (and maybe even a few phone screens) amid the game’s enraging end-of-the-workweek puzzle.

Wordlers took to Twitter to complain about the solution, which had so many close variations words. Some could even say it’s a shame…

The web-based word game has become immensely popular since October 2021 thanks to its simple yet strategic style.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, In January 2022, The New York Times Company purchased the game and dozens of spin-offs and variations have since become popular.

After getting through today’s Wordle puzzle, people might start looking towards some of those spin-offs.

As is par for the course in today’s world, if you’re upset about something, vent about it on Twitter. Here’s some people’s best angry reactions.

Wordle 300 X/6 one of THOSE wordles today … and I was on a 99 streak 😩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 — Jane O’Connell (@janeo) April 14, 2022

A very interesting wordle, the first one to break my streak and the word was “shame”, coincidence? Wordle 300 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 pic.twitter.com/E5yC4uJrpZ — RT (@RT77925822) April 14, 2022

wow no mercy today Wordle 300 X/6 ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 — metabolt4e💚 (@metabolt4e) April 14, 2022

I’m actually gonna commit self-assault what is this Wordle 300 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Lykan (@lykanwulph) April 15, 2022

I’ll flush myself down the toilet. Thanks

Wordle 300 X/6 🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — nbaradwaj (@NitishBaradwaj) April 15, 2022

Wordle 300 X/6 NOOOOOOOO F*CK YOU

⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛

🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩

🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Célia 👑❤MAGIC IN THE MAKING🍌🐟 (@Serya_chan) April 15, 2022

I came, I saw, It beat me.

Wordle 300 X/6 🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩 — Stephen Kerr (@kidcobbler) April 15, 2022

I know so many words starting with those three letters.

Wordle 300 X/6 🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Ratnesh Singh (@_ratnesh) April 15, 2022

This is the funniest wordle I have ever done. Wordle 300 X/6 🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — i_have_a_hat (@ihaveahat2) April 15, 2022

Wordle 300 X/6* Today somebody will cry (it’s me i’m somebody) ⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Manu (@Flamnhotnandos7) April 15, 2022

Wordle 300 X/6 ⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨

⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

DO YOU KNOW HOW MANY WORDS YOU CAN SWAP THAT OUT FOR AH — Justin (@cocosundaes) April 15, 2022

YELLING AND STOMPING MY FEET Wordle 300 X/6 🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — it’s me, syd (@Adabear_Art) April 15, 2022

Wordle 300 X/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 DO NOT TALK TO ME RIGHT NOW — aizens chair (@bankaithisass) April 15, 2022

Wordle 300 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 Okay I’m only sharing this cuz if you know today’s answer it’s fucking hilarious — Chesto (@Chesuchesuto) April 15, 2022