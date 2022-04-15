Curated

"No mercy": people aren't happy with today's Wordle puzzle

DVKi/Shutterstock

SPOILER WARNING! If you haven’t completed today’s Wordle puzzle, you may want to come back later.

A lot of impressive Wordle streaks were broken on Friday (and maybe even a few phone screens) amid the game’s enraging end-of-the-workweek puzzle.

Wordlers took to Twitter to complain about the solution, which had so many close variations words. Some could even say it’s a shame…

The web-based word game has become immensely popular since October 2021 thanks to its simple yet strategic style.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, In January 2022, The New York Times Company purchased the game and dozens of spin-offs and variations have since become popular.

After getting through today’s Wordle puzzle, people might start looking towards some of those spin-offs.

As is par for the course in today’s world, if you’re upset about something, vent about it on Twitter. Here’s some people’s best angry reactions.

