Four awesome women in BC wine you should know about

Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is recognized globally as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The theme for 2023 is “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

With so many challenges facing the wine industry that touch on this theme, we reached out to some of our favourite BC women in wine to get their perspective on the state of the industry and what advice they’d give to women looking for a career in wine.

Who has been the most influential woman in your wine career and why?

CC: Trudy Heiss, who, along with her husband George, were the founders of Gray Monk Estate Winery. Trudy was a straight shooter who didn’t mince her words. She had a lot of famous quotes, but her overall philosophy was that talk is cheap and action is what counts. She also advised me to “never live on the winery property.” She gave this advice while we sat in the kitchen of her house which overlooked the winery with a glass of wine in hand. A giant delivery truck was pulling up to the winery after hours. Trudy sighed, put down her glass of wine, put on her coat, and headed out to deal with the mystery delivery. This was a regular occurrence, and her point was, that your life is not your own when you own a winery and to separate it out when and where you can.

What is the biggest challenge you face personally as a winemaker?

CC: I think the biggest challenge that we all face is carving out a unique space for ourselves and our products that separate us from our competitors and that expresses our commitment and pride without appearing too braggy or egotistical. We all tend to communicate how great everything is (even when times are hard and challenging). After all, we are “living the dream.” Our customers don’t need to know, and shouldn’t be concerned, with the issues we face as an industry.

How do you balance respecting traditional winemaking methods while introducing innovative modern techniques?

CC: Sometimes what’s old is new, such as amphora and the use of concrete tanks for example. They’ve both made a grand comeback on the global wine scene. There is always a balancing act between finding new ways to employ old methods. An example of that would be Ancient Method sparkling wine, which is the old way of making carbonated wine in bottles. New technology helps with the disgorging and final processing, which enhances the overall quality of this old classic.

What is the biggest challenge facing the wine industry right now?

CC: Labour shortages and housing for staff are big issues but not unique to our industry. A lack of grape supply is hitting all of us because of climate change. The biggest challenge in my mind is navigating the regulatory system between federal, provincial, and local governments. It’s endless, it’s exhausting, it’s expensive, and it’s nonproductive and unnecessary.

With less than 20% of the world’s winemakers being female, what’s the best advice you would give to young women entering the industry?

CC: Channeling Trudy Heiss once again, “talk is cheap, it’s action that counts”. The female winemakers I have come across, understand that this is a tough business and everyone on the team needs to add value and push for excellence. I’ve worked with some spectacular women in the wine industry. It’s been a real honour to watch many of them grow and excel.

Michelle Schulze, Winemaker – Venturi-Schulze Vineyards (Cowichan Valley, Canada)

Who has been the most influential woman in your wine career & why?

MS: My mum has had the biggest influence. Not only because she’s smart, but because she has been able to accomplish an incredible amount in her life not only in her career (microbiologist, teacher, entrepreneur) but also because she managed to raise four well-adjusted kids while doing everything else. It’s not my place to say a lot on the subject, but she overcame a lot of adversity to be who she is today, and I remind myself of that when I’m feeling sorry for myself as I’m prone to doing sometimes. I’m not sure if I would have turned out the way she did had I had the same early experiences in life.

What is the biggest challenge you face personally as a winemaker?

MS: For me? Well, honestly, it’s the difficulty I sometimes have asserting myself in the winery in the shadow of two very established and confident predecessors. I work in a family business. That comes with its whole set of situations that likely require therapy to work out. My step-father, who is in his 80s now was once referred to as a benevolent despot. You feel me? As I approach 50, I keep thinking to myself “So, when do I feel like an adult? Am I there yet?” But maybe that’s not so surprising given I’ve been at the farm, although in an evolving capacity, since I was 19 years old.

How do you balance respecting traditional winemaking methods while introducing innovative modern techniques?

MS: Being in a new world winemaking region I don’t feel this pressure as much as one might feel it were they in Champagne for instance. Or Tokaji or Tuscany or Rioja etc. Most things are built on solid foundations of tradition. But that doesn’t mean things can’t be done differently. It’s a fine line between feeling paralyzed by tradition for the sake of tradition and running with wild abandon down the path less travelled. Or bushwhacking your own path and being brave enough to go “Well shit, that didn’t work out.” if it went sideways. Try again. You don’t have to revert all the way back. Of course, I say this like it’s not my job on the line. But for the love of all things decent in the world, do not try to gaslight the consumer into convincing them a mess up in production is just another “natural wine” that they’re somehow supposed to feel wrong for not liking. Gatekeeping still happens a lot in this industry on the consuming end, but it also happens in production. It annoys me. I’m annoyed. Sorry. Wait, no, I’m not sorry. I’m annoyed.

What is the biggest challenge facing the wine industry right now?

MS: Oh man. I’m not sure I can call the biggest because I live in my very small and self-limited world. Climate change is pretty big. Water in areas that rely on irrigation stand out to me as pretty major. For us, it’s taxation and onerous redundant reporting. But I’m just not a very good office person.

With less than 20% of the world’s winemakers being female, what’s the best advice you would give to young women entering the industry?

MS: Do what you like. If you’re getting a traditional degree education that’s awesome. But be prepared to relearn a lot and get comfortable with that. Find other people that are good to be around. Value yourself and don’t work for free. Or if you do, don’t do it for long. And if you’re like me, and someone tells you that if you wore a different shirt, you’d probably sell more wine, don’t hesitate to tell them off. I didn’t say anything. I regret that.

Christa-Lee McWatters – General Manager, TIME Family of Wines (Okanagan Valley, BC)

Who has been the most influential woman in your wine career & why?

CLM: Danielle Giroux (Director of California Wines Canada at California Wine Institute). Danielle was a manager-turned-mentor of mine who continues to be an inspiration. She became a great leader and it’s the growth that I saw in her that inspires me every day. Her collaborative approach, drive, and strategic thinking encourage me to lead in a similar manner.

What is the biggest challenge you face personally as a GM of a winery?

CLM: Managing multiple departments that are so varied in scope – winemaking, viticultural, restaurant, multiple tasting rooms, sales and marketing, and finance – definitely has its challenges. All this while continuing to drive the business forward and trying to be innovative.

How do you balance respecting tradition while introducing innovation?

CLM: We honour our heritage and the pioneering spirit of our founder while continuing to push the boundaries to enhance quality.

What is the biggest challenge facing the wine industry right now?

CLM: Managing skyrocketing input costs while maintaining value for the consumer – this is undoubtedly something all wineries, and indeed small businesses, are currently grappling with.

What’s the best advice you would give to a young woman entering the industry?

CLM: Be your authentic self.

Tanya Martin – General Manager, Blasted Church Vineyards (Okanagan Valley, BC)

Who has been the most influential woman in your wine career & why?

TM: Senka Tennant. I met Senka at the very beginning of my wine career when she was studying wine and viticulture and arrived at Hester Creek for a student work experience stint. In the short time that she was there, I witnessed Senka embrace learning every aspect of the business, from digging trenches in the vineyard to cellar and lab work, to customer service in the wine shop. I was so impressed with her work ethic (no job was too big or too small to learn and do), and her hunger for knowledge in all aspects of winery operations. Senka obviously went on to become a very well-known and respected winemaker for Black Hills and then Terra Vista, and her wines have, of course, impressed both myself and wine lovers around the world. That was almost 30 years ago now, but I continue to be influenced by both that memory and Senka’s ongoing influence on the wine world.

What is the biggest challenge you face personally as a GM of a winery?

TM: Undoubtedly the lack of enough hours in the day! That, and maintaining a good work/life balance.

How do you balance respecting tradition while introducing innovation?

TM: It’s important to respect traditions, but not at the expense of innovation. I believe change and growth through innovation is important to keep our wines and our brand at the highest level of quality and presentation. For me, innovation will almost always be more important than tradition.

What is the biggest challenge facing the wine industry right now?

TM: Mother Nature, for sure, is always the biggest challenge in farming – of any kind. Vines in particular require tender care, which climate change does not always offer. The honour of my main challenge currently, however, must go to over-regulation of liquor licensing.

What’s the best advice you would give to a young woman entering the industry?

TM: Listen to and observe everything that goes on around you. Read every piece of paper and wine magazine that crosses your desk, even if it looks mundane. Interact with and rely on your peers – someone has usually experienced whatever you need to know, and they are always willing to share. And always, always, keep an open mind… there is always something new to learn in this industry.