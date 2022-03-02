Woman sexually assaulted while walking with young children in Burnaby

The neighbourhood the assault took place in (Google Maps)

A woman was sexually assaulted while walking with her two children in a residential neighbourhood in Burnaby, according to police.

The incident happened on Monday, February 21 at around 11:45 am. The female victim was approached by a stranger while walking near Humphries and 18th Avenue.

Police say the suspect attempted to verbally engage with the woman before making an inappropriate comment and groping her. He then apparently hugged the victim before leaving the area.

Burnaby RCMP have released a description of the suspect.

He is being described as an Asian male, 5’7″ tall, roughly 70 to 80-years-old with grey hair and balding.

Police say that at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a red jacket believed to be Columbia branded.

“This sexual assault happened in the middle of the day when the victim was walking with two young children,” Burnaby RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

“We want the public to be aware that this has happened. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect in this case, our investigators want to hear from you.”

RCMP go on to say that the victim wasn’t injured, and that she has been offered support.

Police have conducted extensive video canvassing in the area and say no similar incidents have been reported in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file number 22-6079.