"We want justice": GoFundMe started for woman killed in UBC Okanagan assault

More details have surfaced about the victim of a tragic assault on the UBC Okanagan campus.

Harmandeep Kaur was only 17 years old when she left India to further her education to eventually become a paramedic here in Canada.

Originally from Punjab, India, she came to Canada in 2015 first studying at Columbia College in Vancouver, before making her way to Kelowna, BC.

She received her permanent residency just two months ago. One month later, on February 26 while working security at the UBC Okanagan campus, she was assaulted, and eventually succumbed to her injuries, losing her life at just 24 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up for Kaur on behalf of her family and friends, the academic struggle wasn’t always easy for Kaur, but she found her way through it with a positive attitude.

“At this point, we want justice for Harmandeep and her senseless, unprovoked, and devastating death. Her life was taken far too soon. The money raised will be essential in helping her family with travel and funeral costs as well as potential legal costs as we pursue justice for Harmandeep.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $25,000 goal.

“Since she was a child, Harmandeep was such a bright student and always excited to learn. She risked and lost her young life while patrolling the very grounds that she had hoped to one day walk as a student. There are no words to describe how much Harmandeep will be missed by her mother, father, and brother, as well as all of her extended family and friends.”

The fundraiser continues by saying that despite having moved to Canada from India, Kaur always stayed close with her family — especially her mother.

Kaur loved fashion, styling her wardrobe, and spending time with friends while exploring Kelowna.

The suspect

Kelowna RCMP told Daily Hive that the suspect was “apprehended” and not arrested. He was taken in under the Mental Health Act, which might suggest that the RCMP believes the suspect was experiencing some sort of mental health episode at the time of the incident.

At the time of their last update earlier this week, Mounties said that the suspect was in hospital and “possibly” facing murder charges.

They have not provided additional details, but will likely have more to say about the incident in the coming weeks.

Sikh community responds

The Kelowna Sikh Temple put out a statement on Facebook about the fatal assault on the UBC Okanagan campus.

“This is heartbreaking for our entire community,” the statement reads.

“One already faces so many challenges by coming to a new country. Dealing with a tragedy like this is challenging.”

The temple has opened up a support line for anyone who has been impacted by this tragic event at 250-869-6122.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can find a link to the GoFundMe page here.