The Vancouver Police Department apologized for a recruitment video it shared Tuesday showing heavily-armed tactical officers.

The video was the first of five recruitment clips VPD shared on Twitter, but fellow users were quick to call the force out.

They questioned what kind of people VPD were trying to attract and why they’d showcase military-style maneuvers as people discuss de-funding police over their sometimes excessive use of force that disproportionately impacts marginalized communities.

In addition, some said the video was uncalled for given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“After listening to your feedback, we’ve pulled the ‘tactical response’ video,” the VPD said in a tweet. “We apologize if the images were upsetting for some, particularly during current world events.”

The force also hid several replies to their apology tweet.

The other recruitment videos showed images of officers at community events, the Mounted Unit working with horses, and police dogs.