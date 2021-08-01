Woman suffers scratches to upper back after coyote attack in Stanley Park

BC Conservation Officers (COS) are investigating after a woman was attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park on Friday night.

The attack happened along a walkway on the east side of the park around 10 pm. The victim suffered scratches to her upper back and shoulders after a coyote came up behind her.

“We continue to urge the public to be alert and take precautions if in Stanley Park in case of an encounter with an aggressive coyote,” the COS said on social media.

The #BCCOS is investigating after a woman was attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park last night.

The COS said they will focus on trapping coyotes in specific areas in order to minimize the chances of catching a coyote that hasn’t been involved in an attack.

Any coyotes that are captured and don’t match the profile of the animal involved in the attack will be released.

Friday’s incident is the latest in a string of coyote attacks in Stanley Park.

On Wednesday, a woman was bitten while jogging along the seawall. On July 11, a coyote jumped on and attacked a two-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Vancouver Aquarium.

An attack earlier in July sent three people to hospital.

“The COS continues to work with park rangers, area organizations, the municipality and wildlife biologists on a long-term strategy to address and reduce coyote conflicts,” they said.

Here are some ways to protect yourself if you are approached by a coyote. Encounters with aggressive coyotes should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.