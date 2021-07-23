Woman bitten during another coyote attack in Stanley Park

BC Conservation Officers (COS) are investigating yet another coyote attack that occurred in Stanley Park.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:30 pm, a woman jogging along the seawall was bitten on the leg by a coyote and suffered minor injuries.

The COS says that once again, they’re patrolling Stanley Park to help ensure public safety and that they’re working to locate and euthanize the animal involved in the latest attack.

Wednesday’s incident marks another incident in a string of recent attacks. Last week, a two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after reportedly being jumped on and attacked by a coyote.

Additionally, four coyotes in Stanley Park were euthanized by conservation officers on July 15, one of which was captured close to the site of a recent attack.

The COS stresses that they continue to work with park rangers, organizations, municipalities, and wildlife biologists on a long-term strategy to address and reduce animal conflicts.

Here are some ways to protect yourself if you happen to encounter a coyote.