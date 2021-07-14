Two-year-old girl taken to hospital after coyote attack in Stanley Park

A two-year-old girl was the victim of yet another coyote attack in Stanley Park.

The incident occurred on Monday night at approximately 9:30 pm. The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) says that a group of adults and children were walking from the parking lot near the Vancouver Aquarium.

It was during that time that “a coyote suddenly jumped on the child.”

The father intervened and the coyote fled the area. The two-year-old was injured and received treatment in the hospital.

Conservation officers say that they’ll be patrolling Stanley Park and will have a notable presence over the next several days to ensure public safety. They also stressed that they’ll be working to track down the animal.

“We understand the public is concerned about these incidents,” the COS says in a Facebook post. “The COS has euthanized two coyotes and is working to locate and euthanize the coyote involved in this attack.”

It’s believed that multiple coyotes are involved in the incidents in Stanley Park.

Here are some ways to protect yourself if you happen to encounter a coyote.