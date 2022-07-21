Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) are asking for help in identifying a suspect in another stranger attack that took place on a public bus.

The attack took place on Monday, June 20 at around 7:30 pm.

A woman was seated on a bus that was heading north on Main Street in Vancouver. MVTP said that a man who was not known to the woman boarded the bus at Marine Drive, sitting several seats away from her.

Police said that after the bus left the stop, the man got up and approached the woman.

“He stood inches from her face, allegedly shaking his fist in the air and threatening to punch her.”

The victim then approached the bus driver to make him aware of what was going on while the suspect “paced back and forth.”

After the bus came to a stop, the suspect approached the victim again while she was speaking to the driver. Police say then, without provocation, the suspect allegedly punched the woman in the head and face several times. This caused her to fall to the ground. In the video, you can see a large splash following the alleged punch, as the woman appears to drop her coffee.

MVTP said that the suspect was last seen exiting the bus at Main Street and 64th Avenue.

A description of the suspect suggests he was a black male between 30 to 50-years-old, around 6’0″ tall with a slim build and short black hair. During the attack, he was wearing a light brown pullover, dark-coloured pants, and black runners.

“Fortunately the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries in this shocking, unprovoked attack. Everyone has the right to arrive at their transit destination safely, and without the fear of harassment or assault. We are reaching out to the public with the hope that someone recognizes this suspect,” said Constable Amanda Steed in a statement.

Anyone who might have more info is being asked to call 604-515-8300, or text 87-77-77.