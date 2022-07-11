Man dead after Monday morning stabbing in Yaletown

Vancouver police have shared more details about a Monday morning stabbing that took place in Yaletown.

Earlier today, police said that a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they have now revealed that the victim died a short time later.

This is now the eight homicide in Vancouver this year.

A bystander called 911 at around 8:30 am to report a stabbing that occurred around Smithe and Homer streets. Police arrived on scene and discovered a 29-year-old victim who was suffering from “grave injuries.” A 34-year-old woman was arrested nearby and is currently in custody.

The streets were closed off with caution tape between Homer and Smithe and Smithe and Hamilton streets.

Police have not yet shared whether or not the victim and suspect were known to each other or if it was another random attack.

The VPD has been busy with random attacks in Vancouver in recent weeks. Just last week police were investigating a random machete attack that occurred in Vancouver as two people were loading luggage into a taxi cab.

VPD is asking that anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information related to it call investigators with the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.