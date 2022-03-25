Vancouver's magical wizard pop-up bar is returning this summer

Calling all witches and wizards!

If you loved brewing boozy potions at The Wizard’s Den last year or missed out on the magic, you’ll be pleased by this news.

Enrolment for another semester of magical potions class is coming soon.

The pop-up bar is set to return for a second semester this August, where you’ll be immersed in a simmering 90-minute magical potion experience where you and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients.

Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of potions master Morticia Le Mort, who will push your potion-making abilities to the limit as you brew potions, cast spells, and throw back some boozy potions.

Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink. Bring your robes or magical outfit to wear – the Wizard’s Den Instagram has plenty of magical fashion inspiration.

Event organizers make a point to say that their pop-up is “not affiliated with Warner Brothers or any other enterprise.”

“This is an independent experience designed for magic lovers,” they say.

Still, we can’t help but feel like we’re in an alternate reality wizarding world when we’re here.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can join the waitlist.

Even though it’s a 19+ event, organizers say there will be family-friendly sessions for underage wizards.

Although the official location is not yet confirmed, The last semester of potions class was at 904 Granville Street, Vancouver, where you can see an awning that says The Wizard’s Den from the street.

When: August 2022

Where: Secret location on Granville Street

Tickets: from $40