Where to see fireworks around Metro Vancouver this long weekend
The Canada Day long weekend has finally arrived, and if you’re looking for a spectacle, how about some fireworks around Metro Vancouver?
Unfortunately, Vancouver is not one of the cities where you’ll be able to see fireworks due to a variety of factors that came up including rising costs.
Thankfully there are still tons of events taking place throughout the long weekend, with many that will feature fireworks displays.
Burnaby
Canada Day festivities will be spread out around the City of Burnaby, with a fireworks display planned for later on in the evening at Civic Square.
The day’s festivities will end with a fireworks finale at Central Park at 10 pm. The event is scheduled to end around 10:15 pm.
Where: 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
When: 10 pm
Surrey
Surrey’s hosting an all-day event to celebrate Canada, and the celebrations include lots of delicious food, musical performances, an Indigenous village and yes, fireworks.
Fireworks begin just after 10 pm. And in case you’re an Arkells fan, they’ll be performing at 9 pm.
Where: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre @ 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey
When: 10:15 pm
Delta
Delta is hosting a full evening of festivities between 5:30 pm and 10:45 pm.
BBQ, numerous food vendors, live music and of course, fireworks that will be taking place at Chalmers Park.
Where: 11400 76a Avenue, Delta
When: 5:30 pm to 10:45 pm
Coquitlam
Coquitlam is another Metro Vancouver city hosting events all day long, including an evening of fireworks at Lafarge Lake.
Where: Lafarge Lake @ 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
When: 10 pm
Victoria
If you happen to find yourself on Vancouver Island on Canada Day, you’ll be happy to learn that Victoria will be having a fireworks show to cap off its celebrations.
Where: Ship Point @ 812 Wharf Street, Victoria
When: 10:20 pm