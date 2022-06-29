Vancouver’s biggest Free Family Bike Festival is happening this week by Science World and False Creek, and riders of all ages will want to pedal on down to join the fun.

Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race takes place on Thursday, June 30, with kids’ activities, food trucks and beer gardens, and more to check out.

There will also be professional and amateur bike racing, plus community rides on an 800-metre race course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concord Pacific (@concordpacific)

The race track and festival grounds stretch from BC Place to the Concord Community Park, which is located by Science World.

In a statement, Cycling BC CEO Erin Waugh said that the race is usually an hour, consisting of 40 to 50 laps depending on cyclist speed.

“It’s fast, technical and exciting. The first person across the finish line without being lapped wins.”

Concord Pacific President and CEO Terry Hui calls it the biggest bike festival in the region.

“We need events like this to bring back the street scene in Vancouver to where it was before 2020, so Concord Pacific decided it must carry on and deliver this event for our local families and cycling enthusiasts.”

Free Family Bike Festival will feature live music with DJ Michael Tedham, e-bike demos, bike safety checks and tune-ups, and Kids iRide Obstacle Course. Attendees can also see canoe-building demonstrations, explore the sustainability presentations at Science World, and discover the electric race cars on display.

Check-in at the Concord Pacific Sales Centre to receive an event passport that provides free access to festival activities, entrance to the Family Community Ride, complimentary popcorn and treats for children, plus a chance to win fantastic draw prizes.

When: June 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 9 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Amir Ali