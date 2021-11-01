Fall months tend to be slow and gloomy, but thanks to these food and beverage events around Vancouver, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Here are some can’t-miss Vancouver food events, special dining occasions, and exclusive seasonal offerings to check out in November.

You might also like: Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Winterlust: Check out H Tasting Lounge's dreamy seasonal patio

Vancouver Cheap Eats: 5 awesome burgers to try for under $10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Bar (@thekeeferbar)

The Keefer Yard teamed up with Volcan Tequila to host a Day of the Dead event on November 2! It will feature Volcan Tequila cocktails, their Top Rope Birria Pop-up, a mariachi band, and a stationary bicycle that guests can ride to blend their margaritas.

When: November 2, 2021 from 4pm – 12am

Where: The Keefer Yard – 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakerLabs (@makerlabs)

This beginner-friendly paint lesson will teach you how to use alcohol ink to create your own paintings, and that too, while sipping on some wine. You will get to take home two 6 “x6″ tiles and one 4” x8′ tile.

When: November 6, 2021, from 7 pm to 9 pm

Where: MakerLabs – 780 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Price: $89.07

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancora Waterfront Dining (@ancoradining)

The Caviar Festival is back again at Ancora, with a brand new and inspiring menu at both locations. Guests can enjoy four varieties of caviar with tastes from around the world, along with feature appetizers and more, between November 2 – 22.

When: November 2, 2021 – November 22, 2021

Where: Ancora Falsecreek – 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver | Ambleside – 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Price: Reservations required; call 604-681-1164 (Falsecreek location) or 604-926-0287 (Ambleside)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locality Brewing (@localitybrewing)

On November 6, the Cheese and Meat Festival will take place to showcase cheeses from around the world, ethically-produced meats, and other small eats that you would find on a charcuterie board. Attendees will be able to pair their eats with wine, beer, and cider.

When: November 6, 2021, at 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm

Where: 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Price: Tickets are $94.81 for one tasting and $221.81 for access to all 3; reserve online

Experience Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year, and visit their 200 vegan, edible, and lifestyle businesses all in one place. The event is from November 20 to 21 and features insightful speakers from around the world that are leaders in the plant-based movement.

When: November 20, 2021 – November 21, 2021

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: Between $16.79 and $27.98, reserve online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pancakes & Booze Art Show (@pancakesandbooze)

This 19+ event is an international pop-up art show with free all-you-can-eat pancakes! It features a variety of emerging artists in a welcoming, free-verse environment.

When: November 18, 2021

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Price: $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door, reserve here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coho Coffee (@cohocoffee)

Coho Coffee is hosting its first ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawaii-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine.

When: November 7, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

More details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Vancouver (@hidden.vancouverca)

This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holiday like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.

When: November 19, 2021 – December 31, 2021

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

More information

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Take a break from reality and step into Nordic-themed domes, and indulge in globally-inspired, exquisite cuisine. New this year, each dome is fully equipped with a tablet and speaker for you to adjust to your liking. Heat and light settings can be customized for the perfect dining experience.

When: October 28, 2021, through winter 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

More details