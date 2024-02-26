NewsWeather

"Wintry mix of precipitation" prompts special weather statement for Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Feb 26 2024, 4:59 pm
"Wintry mix of precipitation" prompts special weather statement for Vancouver
Jaromir Chalabala/ Shutterstock

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland about an incoming weather system that’s set to last late Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

The precipitation may start as snow Tuesday evening before changing to rain late Tuesday or early Wednesday. During the transition, there’s a risk of freezing rain, especially over the Fraser Valley, as warm air rises above cold.

“With a warming southwesterly flow aloft, snow levels will rise overnight resulting in mixed precipitation changing to moderate to heavy rain,” ECCC says.

The special weather statement also applies to Howe Sound and Whistler, where ECCC says precipitation will definitely start as snow.

“Warnings may be issued as the event draws closer and as confidence in the snowfall accumulation improves. Please continue to check the weather forecasts, and be prepared for changing weather conditions.”

The rain should ease off Wednesday afternoon as the weather system moves on.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop