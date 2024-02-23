NewsWeather

"Potent storm" could bring heavy snow to BC highways this weekend

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 23 2024, 10:16 pm
"Potent storm" could bring heavy snow to BC highways this weekend
Filip4Iustin/Shutterstock

While Metro Vancouver may be safe from snow, BC highways won’t be, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

If the forecast pans out, heavy snow will hit interior highway passes and mountains.

Alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Pauson Summit to Kootenay Pass), Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Yellowhead Highway.

ECCC says the storm will hit this weekend.

ECCC says to prepare for challenging driving conditions.

According to ECCC’s special weather statement, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase along the highway passes between Saturday and Sunday.

While the special weather statement hasn’t listed any total snowfall amounts, ECCC warns that it will be significant.

“Snow levels will also lower to near the valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas,” ECCC adds.

Things are expected to taper off on Monday.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop