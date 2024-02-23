"Potent storm" could bring heavy snow to BC highways this weekend

While Metro Vancouver may be safe from snow, BC highways won’t be, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

If the forecast pans out, heavy snow will hit interior highway passes and mountains.

Alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Pauson Summit to Kootenay Pass), Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Yellowhead Highway.

ECCC says the storm will hit this weekend.

A potent storm crossing BC this weekend (Feb 24-25) will bring the potential for HEAVY SNOW ❄️ to interior highway passes and mountains. Prepare for challenging travel conditions. Alerts: https://t.co/46wE9Ul5pB @DriveBC #BCHwy1 #BCHwy3 #BCHwy5 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gT8NRNY69p — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 23, 2024

ECCC says to prepare for challenging driving conditions.

According to ECCC’s special weather statement, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase along the highway passes between Saturday and Sunday.

While the special weather statement hasn’t listed any total snowfall amounts, ECCC warns that it will be significant.

“Snow levels will also lower to near the valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas,” ECCC adds.

Things are expected to taper off on Monday.