Prepare for rain and possible flurries this week in Vancouver  

A long, gloomy, damp week is ahead for folks in Vancouver.

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast, rain will likely dominate Vancouver weather conditions over the next week.

While there is still a slight chance of some flurries, rain and temperatures are expected to fall between today and Saturday.

The ECCC forecast suggests the only break from the rain Vancouver could get is overnight Tuesday and Friday when there is a chance of flurries. However, it could rain again on those nights. We may also get a break from the rain on Monday night as few clouds are forecasted, but temperatures could dip to freezing.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 9˚C.

It wouldn’t be uncommon to see a lot of snow in February. ECCC’s historical averages state that back on February 27, 1971, 15 cm of snow was measured on the ground. Rest assured, we won’t see that much this week, if at all in Metro Vancouver.

Winter Storm Warning

On Sunday, ECCC issued a winter storm warning amid expected “hazardous winter conditions” until the evening.

The areas impacted are:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt,

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass,

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass,

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park.

About 20 to 30 cm, except 30 to 40 centimetres of snow, is expected to be accumulated for the Coquihalla Summit.

“A Pacific storm system crossing BC is bringing heavy snow to the mentioned routes. Snow heavy at times is expected through the day and this evening. With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will be raining,” the storm warning reads.

“Strong gusty winds are expected to accompany the heavy snow that will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.”

ECCC said weather conditions are expected to improve by midnight (except after midnight for Kootenay Pass).

Drivers are warned that the heavy snow could reduce the road’s visibility and urged to adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” ECCC added. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

With files from Amir Ali