Umbrellas out: Vancouver in store for a week of wet weather

It has been a rollercoaster regarding the Vancouver weather forecast this week, but the potential for snow has been swapped with the high probability of lots of rain.

How very Vancouver of the forecast.

While there is still a slight chance of some flurries, the Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast suggests rain will likely dominate Vancouver weather conditions over the next week.

Between today and Thursday next week, there’s only one day where rain isn’t in the forecast, and that’s Monday, which should be a nice day. Overnight on Monday, temperatures could dip down to freezing.

The potential for flurries is still in the forecast for Tuesday morning, but it may also turn into rain showers.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 10˚C.

ECCC also states that there will be some windy periods over the next week and that there is the potential for some fog patches.

It wouldn’t be uncommon to see a lot of snow in February. ECCC’s historical averages state that back on February 27, 1971, 15 cm of snow was measured on the ground. Rest assured, we won’t see that much next week, if at all.

If you’re sick of the wet and cold weather, you won’t need to put up with it too much longer.

According to Dr. Bill Merryfield, a research scientist at the Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis with ECCC, we could see some above-seasonal spring temperatures, and the season is only a few short weeks away.

And then we’ll probably be complaining that it’s too warm.