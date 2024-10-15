Big crowds and traffic jams expected for Surrey produce giveaway this weekend

The free veggies being given away at a massive Surrey event this weekend may not be the only things that are a bit ugly.

The next Ugly Potato Day hosted by Heppell’s Potatoes will be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 19.

Heppell’s estimates that 15,000 people will attend the free event, which runs from 10 am to 2 pm. That could mean traffic jams caused by people trying to get their hands on the imperfect produce.

The last Ugly Potato Day at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in August gave away 150,000 pounds of misshapen, flawed vegetables to 10,000 attendees. This time, a dozen local farms are coming together to give away 250,000 pounds of free produce.

Cloverdale Fairgrounds does offer parking, though space is limited. There is also a direct Translink bus service from the Surrey Central Skytrain Station to the site.

A previous Ugly Potato Day held at Heppell’s Farm had Mounties responding to a complaint about heavy traffic as vehicles backed up roughly half a kilometre from the property.

This weekend’s event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. There will even be bread and chocolate distributed.

Heppell's Potatoes encourages folks to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank.

Heppell’s grassroots initiative has now expanded to farms across BC, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, Idaho and Kansas City.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

With files from Nikitha Martins