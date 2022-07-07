No need to take any drastic detours when travelling along Highway 5 towards Merritt… even though Google Maps may suggest the road is closed.

On Wednesday, Drive BC posted to Twitter to warn drivers that Google Maps inaccurately listed that Highway 5 was closed between Hope and Merritt.

“We’re big fans of Google maps, but it sometimes makes mistakes!”

So the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is clarifying, saying, “The Coquihalla is OPEN.”

⚠️We're big fans of @Google maps, but it sometimes makes mistakes! Currently it's inaccurately listing #BCHwy5 closed between #HopeBC & #Merritt. The #Coquihalla is OPEN. For accurate info check https://t.co/MNovn62hmK before your travels or reach out to us here!⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wuoZOGpx5Z — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 6, 2022

The ministry shared an edited screenshot of the map that claimed a road closure on the highway going north was closed until August 31.

For future reference, it’s best to double-check your routes before heading out by visiting DriveBC.ca or reaching out to DriveBC on Twitter.