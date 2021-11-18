Mudslides to washouts: A close up look at highway devastation in BC (PHOTOS)
Nov 18 2021, 8:57 pm
From the Coquihalla to the Malahat on Vancouver Island. Major highways and roads around BC have been washed out, covered in debris, or completely destroyed in the catastrophic extreme weather that has devastated the province.
The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been working around the clock to repair roadways and has provided a number of photos of the devastation.
Parts of the Coquihalla were completely broken apart during the extreme weather, which began on Sunday, November 14.
Coquihalla Highway
Highway One
Highway Three
Highway 7
Highway 99
Malahat Highway
While some highways have reopened at brief intervals to help move those stranded and to get commercial vehicles where they need to, there is no timeline on when things could be back to normal.