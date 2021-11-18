News

Mudslides to washouts: A close up look at highway devastation in BC (PHOTOS)

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
Nov 18 2021, 8:57 pm
Damage on BC Highways/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

From the Coquihalla to the Malahat on Vancouver Island. Major highways and roads around BC have been washed out, covered in debris, or completely destroyed in the catastrophic extreme weather that has devastated the province.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been working around the clock to repair roadways and has provided a number of photos of the devastation.

Parts of the Coquihalla were completely broken apart during the extreme weather, which began on Sunday, November 14.

Coquihalla Highway

coquihalla at coldwater

Coquihalla Highway/Coldwater/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

coquihalla coldwater

Coquihalla Highway/Coldwater/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

coquihalla at juliet

Coquihalla Highway/Juliet/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

coquihalla at caroline mine

Coquihalla Highway/Caroline Mine/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Highway One

highway one at enchanted forest

Highway One/Enchanted Forest/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway one tank hill

Highway One at Tank Hill/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway one and tank hill

Highway One/Tank Hill/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway one lytton

Highway One/Lytton/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway one and patterson creek

Highway One/Patterson Creek/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Highway one and whatcom

Highway One/Whatcom Road/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Highway Three

Highway 3 between Hope Slide and Sunshine Valley

Highway 3/Hope/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway 3 engineers road

Highway 3/Engineers Road/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Highway 7

highway 7 at agassiz

Highway 7/Agassiz/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

highway 7 ruby creek

Highway 7/Ruby Creek/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Highway 99

lillooet mudslide

Mudslide near Lillooet/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

Malahat Highway

malahat highway

Malahat Highway/BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

While some highways have reopened at brief intervals to help move those stranded and to get commercial vehicles where they need to, there is no timeline on when things could be back to normal.

