Wet winter: 20 mm of rain for six days straight coming for Vancouver

Shortly after Metro Vancouver was turned into a winter wonderland with more than 20 centimetres of snow, Mother Nature is returning to her regular winter programming with force.

It’s going to be a very rainy week in Vancouver, with about 20 millimetres of rain in the forecast every day for six days straight.

The Weather Network predicts up to 125 millimetres of rain could fall on the city by Tuesday.

It’s already grey in the city, with 10 to 15 millimetres coming down today, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Then, on Thursday, things really pick up, with up to 25 millimetres of rain pouring down on Vancouver.

Temperatures will remain well above freezing, starting at 8°C and warming up to 13°C by Sunday, ECCC says.

After the transit strike this week, we’re at least grateful we can catch the bus again — and we’re trying to avoid getting splashed at the stop.