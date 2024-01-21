More than 100 mm of rainfall in forecast for Vancouver this week

It’ll likely be a slushy commute on Monday as forecasters expect a downpour for most of the week just days after a record-breaking snowstorm.

After a “historic thump of snow” leftover 25 cm of accumulation across the Lower Mainland, The Weather Network says we’re currently in the “final act” of the wintry pattern we’ve been experiencing.

Monday is predicted to kick off the wet week ahead, with 25 to 30 mm of rain expected to fall in Vancouver.

Over the next seven days, Vancouver could see nearly 115 mm of rainfall.

And the long-range forecast suggests it won’t stop there.

The 14-day forecast suggests the sun may appear at a few points, but more rain is expected until the end of January.

However, once we get into February, The Weather Network forecast that we can see brighter, sunnier days.