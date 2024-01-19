Custom Jeep rescues stuck TransLink bus in Metro Vancouver

It’s no secret that Metro Vancouver’s buses don’t do well in the snow, but one stuck transit bus got some help from a content creator with a souped-up Jeep.

Shaun, who shares videos of his adventures with his custom Jeep Gladiator under handle The Story Till Now, came upon the bus during this week’s 30 cm snow dump in the Lower Mainland.

“We just rescued a bus, that was fun,” he says to close out the 16-minute video of winter vigilanteism.

The bus was stuck in deep snow with its four-way flashers on, and its signs displayed “not in service.”

Shaun jumped into action, attaching special ropes to the bus to tow it with his Jeep.

The Jeep is outfitted with treads instead of tires — giving it the type of traction only snowmobiles usually have.

Towing the bus out of the snow proved no problem for the winterized vehicle, and Shaun pulled it back to the slightly less snowy street.

“It’s my first ride, and I got stuck,” says a man in an orange vest who appears to be the bus driver. “I’ve been here the whole time.”

But just when they think the bus is good to get back on its way, its tires spin out again on the snowy road.

That’s when Shaun breaks out traction boards to give the bus more traction, and it successfully backs out to the plowed road.

“Come on, audience, clap for that,” Shaun says to the group of people who’ve been watching.

The corner proves tricky for other vehicles after — to which Shaun says he’ll “be here all day” as he slams a traction board into the snow.

Watch the whole snowy ordeal on his YouTube channel:

Daily Hive reached out to Shaun for an interview and TransLink for comment but has not yet heard back.