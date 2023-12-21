A fresh forecast for BC is out and winter is looking cancelled

As Vancouver creeps closer to the chance of a rainy Christmas, the long-range forecast for the BC winter season is looking wildly mild.

A forecast from The Weather Network is pointing to the chances of a “true” Canadian winter being low, thanks to El Niño pretty much cancelling what a classic winter season looks like.

The Prairie provinces will also mirror the west as “mild, Pacific air is expected to be more prevalent than Arctic air,” with all of BC and Alberta set to see above-seasonal temperatures for mid and late winter, along with about half of Saskatchewan.

“Some colder air is possible for the region at times but will be lacking any sort of consistency, as mild Pacific air will dominate the pattern,” The Weather Network added.

Much of the province can expect lower rainfall totals, less snow, and more sunshine than a typical winter season.

The lack of snow and rain and more sunshine is likely music to Vancouverite’s ears, but it spells a tricky season for ski hills across the province.

Much of the winter action is set to play out in the east, with Ontario and Quebec eyeing the chance of being visited by the dreaded polar vortex in mid to late winter.

So, there you have it. While YVR will likely see no snow for Christmas Day, you still should get out and check out all the stunning Christmas lights events Metro Vancouver has to offer. ‘Tis the season!