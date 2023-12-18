December 25 is fast approaching, so we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver so you know exactly where to run a last-minute errand for your Christmas feast.
Here’s what you need to know so you can spend less time catching up on errands and more time with the ones you love most.
Grocery Stores
Closed:
Malls
These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.
Closed:
BC Liquor Stores
The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1.
Private liquor stores
The following private liquor stores are just some locations in Vancouver that are open on Christmas Day:

- Jak’s – multiple locations
- Brewery Creek Liquor Store – 3045 Main Street
- Liberty Wine Merchants – 1622 Commercial Drive
- Coal Harbour Liquor Store – 1216 West Pender Street
- Spirit of Howe Street – 1275 Granville Street
- Value On Liquor Store – 1450 SW Marine Drive
- The Bottle Shop – 1489 East Hastings Street
- Legacy Liquor Store – 1633 Manitoba Street
- Princeton Hotel Liquor Store – 110-1901 Powell Street
- Darby’s Public House and Liquor Store – 2001 MacDonald Street
- Kitsilano Liquor Store – 2289 West Broadway
- Burrard Liquor Store – 2401 Burrard Street
- High Point Beer Wine and Spirits – 2769 East Hastings Street
- Liquor Depot at Cambie – 3415 Cambie Street
- Liquor Depot at Point Grey – 3338 West Broadway
- Crosstown Liquor Store – 568 Abbott Street
Translink
TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, there will be reduced service to the Expo and Millennium lines on December 25.
TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.
Grouse Mountain
Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.
You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer, and walk through an enchanting light tunnel with your family at The Peak of Christmas.
To learn more and buy tickets visit grousemountain.com.
Mount Seymour
Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.
Cypress Mountain
The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.
Movie theatres
Vancouver Aquarium
Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.
Christmas at Canada Place
Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.
Watch the lights between 8 am to 10 pm.