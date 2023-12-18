December 25 is fast approaching, so we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver so you know exactly where to run a last-minute errand for your Christmas feast.

Here’s what you need to know so you can spend less time catching up on errands and more time with the ones you love most.

Grocery Stores

Closed:

Malls

These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.

Closed:

BC Liquor Stores

The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

Private liquor stores

The following private liquor stores are just some locations in Vancouver that are open on Christmas Day:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, there will be reduced service to the Expo and Millennium lines on December 25.

The West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer, and walk through an enchanting light tunnel with your family at The Peak of Christmas.

To learn more and buy tickets visit grousemountain.com.

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

Cineplex theatres remain open this. Check your local listings for show times.

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.

Watch the lights between 8 am to 10 pm.