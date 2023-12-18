EventsNewsChristmas

Here's what is open and closed this Christmas in Vancouver

Dec 18 2023, 11:24 pm
Here's what is open and closed this Christmas in Vancouver
LeonWang/Shutterstock

December 25 is fast approaching, so we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver so you know exactly where to run a last-minute errand for your Christmas feast.

Here’s what you need to know so you can spend less time catching up on errands and more time with the ones you love most.

Grocery Stores

Closed:

Malls

These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.

Closed:

BC Liquor Stores

The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

Private liquor stores

Liquor Depot Canada / Facebook

Liquor Depot Canada/Facebook 

The following private liquor stores are just some locations in Vancouver that are open on Christmas Day:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, there will be reduced service to the Expo and Millennium lines on December 25.

The West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer, and walk through an enchanting light tunnel with your family at The Peak of Christmas.

To learn more and buy tickets visit grousemountain.com.

Mount Seymour

(Mount Seymour/Facebook)

Mount Seymour/Facebook

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

Cypress Mountain

Peter Lonergan

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

free movie day

Shutterstock

Cineplex theatres remain open this. Check your local listings for show times.

Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver Aquarium

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Christmas at Canada Place

Christmas at Canada Place

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.

Watch the lights between 8 am to 10 pm.

Robson Square skating rink

Robson skating rink

Shutterstock

Strap on your skates and glide across the ice in downtown Vancouver on Christmas Day. It’s free if you bring your own skates.

Christmas Eve the rink is open 9 am to 5 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day.

Christmas Tree at Robson Square

You can see Vancouver's giant Christmas tree being lit up next monthAmaconamacon.com

This gorgeous 50-foot tree is on display at Robson Square and is free to enjoy, perhaps accompanied by a visit to the Robson Square ice rink.

The tree is located at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope

Flickr

The stunning display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital on Burrard Street is the perfect light activity to enjoy on Christmas Day. Take the family or that special someone for a walk and enjoy!

Hillcrest Swimming Pool

Hillcrest Pool Vancouver

@ParkBoard/X

As the only community pool open on Christmas Day, why not take the opportunity to go for a dip before the big Christmas dinner?

Hours: 10 am to 2 pm

Quick food fixes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on

Not feeling all the eggnog, turkey, or fruitcake?

Not to worry: a number of fast food and convenience store chains are still open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, select Subways, Tim Hortons, and 7-11.

