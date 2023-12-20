Vancouver's Christmas forecast may bring out your inner Grinch

As we inch closer to Christmas with each passing day, some may wonder if the flakes will start flying before the holiday comes.

The chances of Vancouver being coated in a winter wonderland are slim but not totally out of the realm of possibility, we suppose.

Still, we have to be realistic. According to The Weather Network, El Niño has dashed the hopes of a white Christmas and considering it has already been a rare event, we have to accept that a green and wet Christmas is coming.

The weather forecast for Vancouver says that Christmas Day will be a rainy one with a high of 8˚C.

“Although a cooler trough is expected to move in just before Christmas for the BC South Coast, you’ll need at least a couple hundred meters of elevation if you want to see some snow across Metro Vancouver,” The Weather Network (TWN) said.

TWN expects not to have too many days above freezing across the province and that if we do see snow, it will be in higher elevated areas like North Vancouver.

In Vancouver, TWN doesn’t even call for freezing temperatures, and overnight temps are expected only to go as low as 5˚C.

Across Western Canada, chances of a white Christmas are also slim.

