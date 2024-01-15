Cold plunges, freezing ramen and rare ice skating: Winter fun in BC

Despite temperatures dropping well below zero, British Columbians have been keeping themselves entertained.

Since it’s the weekend and many people don’t have to brave through a hectic commute, locals have been spotted enjoying the bone-chilling weather.

While some may be deterred by the conditions caused by the cold snap in Western Canada, many have headed outdoors.

This morning, some brave Vancouverites kept to their weekly ritual — a cold plunge at Kitsilano Beach.

The weather isn't keeping these loyal cold plungers from their weekly dip. They said today was actually easier because the temp difference wasn't as much of a shock. #Vancouver @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/SFe4rQox1z — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) January 14, 2024

Some loyal cold plungers told Daily Hive that the dip was actually easier because the temperature difference wasn’t as much of a shock to them and recommended others jump in.

Meanwhile, others have descended onto Trout Lake in East Vancouver for a rare impromptu opportunity.

After noticing that the lake had frozen over, folks were quick to lace up to skate and play hockey on the lake over the weekend.

Rarely below freezing temperatures in Vancouver, people laced up and bundled up to skate and play hockey on Trout Lake in east Vancouver this morning. #bcstorm #Hockey #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/kzDRztpWaE — Michael Ianni (@michaelianni) January 14, 2024

It’s unclear how thick the ice is and if it is safe to skate on. Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Park Board and City for more information.

Others have even made it into Whistler to enjoy the slopes on their skis and snowboards.

Amid this chilly weather, other British Columbians have been seeking the comfort of a heater, a cup of hot chocolate or attempting their own science experiments.

In Kamloops, when temperatures dipped down to -24°C, one person attempted an experiment which has taken the internet by storm.

After keeping her bowl of noodles outside for a few minutes, Danielle Joyce’s ramen froze over with a spoon levitating over the bowl.

The Arctic air in BC caused over a dozen daily minimum temperature records to fall Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Of the broken records, one was identified in the Lower Mainland. On Saturday, ECCC said the West Vancouver Area recorded a temperature of -12.4°C, which broke the old record of -7.2 set in 1993. Records in this area have been kept since 1976.