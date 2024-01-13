With Canada in a deep freeze, it’s no surprise that people in Alberta are attempting their own science experiments outdoors.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for the southern part of the province, alerting people to the potential risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
“A long period of extremely cold temperatures and wind chills continues,” reads a cold warning for Calgary. “This morning and Sunday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures ranging from minus 40 to minus 50 degrees Celsius and wind chill values near minus 55. Wind chills could even be a bit colder in open and exposed areas.”
But rather than being cooped up indoors, some people are making the most of the extreme temperatures.
To demonstrate just how cold it is in Alberta right now, people are taking to social media to show how boiling water instantly freezes when it hits the air.
It was very cold outside
How to freeze boiling water instantly: throw it in -38°c air temps.
In perhaps the most Canadian move ever, Kyle Brittain took it a step further and attempted the science experiment with Tim Hortons coffee.
First: Water
Second: Tim Horton's coffee, black
— Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) January 13, 2024
In another post, Brittain warns people about scalding themselves while throwing boiling water into the air.
Others decided to be a little more creative, opting for a bowl of noodles instead.
Our ramen noodle experiment in the cold today! The day started as -42C and we are rather bored so we made a frozen noodle art piece.
Pov: It's so cold in Banff that your noodles freeze 🧊🍜
The results may not be instantaneous, but they’re no less impressive.
“Honestly, you could sell this as art for millions,” stated one commenter.