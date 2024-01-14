More snow expected for Vancouver but relief from bitter cold on horizon

Relief from the bitter cold is on the horizon.

After a harsh outflow towards the BC coast late last week, Vancouver faced significant traffic disruptions and intermittent snow bursts.

Since then, temperatures have been holding in the negatives and many warnings from multiple levels of government were issued.

As of this morning, weather warnings have ended, and temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the week.

On Sunday, the wind chill is expected to cause Vancouver to feel -5°C this afternoon and overnight, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Mid-work week is really when the city transitions out of the negative temperatures.

ECCC predicts that after some snowfall overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will feel like 1°C during the day.

Temperatures will rise despite a mix of rain and snow expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

From Friday into the weekend, rain is expected to fall on the city, and temperatures could rise up to 9°C.