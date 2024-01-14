NewsWeather

More snow expected for Vancouver but relief from bitter cold on horizon

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jan 14 2024, 7:12 pm
More snow expected for Vancouver but relief from bitter cold on horizon
EugeneEdge/Shutterstock

Relief from the bitter cold is on the horizon.

After a harsh outflow towards the BC coast late last week, Vancouver faced significant traffic disruptions and intermittent snow bursts.

Since then, temperatures have been holding in the negatives and many warnings from multiple levels of government were issued.

As of this morning, weather warnings have ended, and temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the week.

ECCC

On Sunday, the wind chill is expected to cause Vancouver to feel -5°C this afternoon and overnight, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Mid-work week is really when the city transitions out of the negative temperatures.

ECCC predicts that after some snowfall overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will feel like 1°C during the day.

Temperatures will rise despite a mix of rain and snow expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

From Friday into the weekend, rain is expected to fall on the city, and temperatures could rise up to 9°C.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop