Bone-chilling -24°C at Whistler isn't deterring ski lovers this weekend

The cold snap in Western Canada has sent many to seek the comfort of a heater and a cup of hot chocolate, but it turns out that not everyone is deterred by the conditions.

Whistler Blackcomb’s cameras on Saturday morning showed lots of skiers and snowboarders enjoying the slopes in -24°C temperatures on Saturday. It’s a slight warmup from what conditions were like on Friday when it was reportedly -28°C.

Today is a sunny Saturday on the mountain! However, we remain in an extreme cold spell with an alpine low of -24°C. ☀️🏔️🥶 Stay safe. Stay warm. Listen to the Snowphone for updates on operations, conditions, parking & more! Presented by @TELUShttps://t.co/983H0zf4E3 — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 13, 2024

“Please be prepared and expect delays. With the extremely cold temperatures, please dress appropriately for the weather, take warm-up breaks as needed, and drink hot beverages,” Whistler Blackcomb’s website reads in part.

While it’s cold, the conditions allow for making snow, and that’s good news as the 2023/2024 season kickoff showed disappointing conditions, with the warmth and rain preventing the hills from building up a strong base.

Those excited to make the most out of the remaining winter months will want to dress for the weather this weekend.

Make sure you dress for the conditions! https://t.co/LShhrpfY9e pic.twitter.com/Ik6D1so1H4 — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) January 12, 2024

Other local hills, like Grouse, Seymour, and Cypress, are also open this weekend and showing beautiful blue bird conditions, but the temperature will remain below -10°C and cooler tomorrow, and with the wind chill, it could feel closer to -15°C.

An Arctic outflow has meant the extreme cold warning remains in effect.

“Wind chill values will likely moderate Saturday afternoon, but wind chill values may remain near -10°C to -20°C through Sunday morning,” ECCC’s warning states.