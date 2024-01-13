NewsWeather

Bone-chilling -24°C at Whistler isn't deterring ski lovers this weekend

Jan 13 2024, 5:13 pm
Whistler Blackcomb

The cold snap in Western Canada has sent many to seek the comfort of a heater and a cup of hot chocolate, but it turns out that not everyone is deterred by the conditions.

Whistler Blackcomb’s cameras on Saturday morning showed lots of skiers and snowboarders enjoying the slopes in -24°C temperatures on Saturday. It’s a slight warmup from what conditions were like on Friday when it was reportedly -28°C.

“Please be prepared and expect delays. With the extremely cold temperatures, please dress appropriately for the weather, take warm-up breaks as needed, and drink hot beverages,” Whistler Blackcomb’s website reads in part.

Whistler Village (Whistler Blackcomb)

Blackcomb Base (Whistler Blackcomb)

While it’s cold, the conditions allow for making snow, and that’s good news as the 2023/2024 season kickoff showed disappointing conditions, with the warmth and rain preventing the hills from building up a strong base.

Those excited to make the most out of the remaining winter months will want to dress for the weather this weekend.

Other local hills, like Grouse, Seymour, and Cypress, are also open this weekend and showing beautiful blue bird conditions, but the temperature will remain below -10°C and cooler tomorrow, and with the wind chill, it could feel closer to -15°C.

An Arctic outflow has meant the extreme cold warning remains in effect.

“Wind chill values will likely moderate Saturday afternoon, but wind chill values may remain near -10°C to -20°C through Sunday morning,” ECCC’s warning states.

