"I had to scan it four times": 26-year-old who won the lottery plans to buy a house

These days, for most twenty-somethings, owning a home can seem like an impossible dream… unless you win the lottery, of course. And that’s exactly what happened to one lucky Ontario man.

Ryan MacGregor, a Beamsville resident who works in sales, said that he plays the lottery regularly. One day, he opened the app to check his ticket.

“I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen appear,” he recalled.

Confused, MacGregor decided to check it again. And again. It turns out that during the September 30 Lotto Max draw, he had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

“I had to scan it four more times to really believe it,” he said. “I was in complete disbelief.”

Once he realized what it meant, he immediately shared the big news with his girlfriend.

“It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me,” he said.

Now a million dollars richer, MacGregor plans to use his winnings to dip his toe in the real estate market.

“I feel very blessed this happened to me,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Main Street in Grimsby.