"It’s a beautiful way to celebrate Diwali": Longtime friends surprised by lottery win

This year’s Diwali was even more special for a pair of friends who won the lottery.

Vikneswararajah (Vik) Amirthalingam and Paramsothy (Param) Kathirgamu from Ajax, Ontario, have been buddies for 10 years. Five months ago, they decided to try their luck in the lottery together. The two often buy Lotto Max tickets and never fail to add Encore.

One day, Amirthalingam decided to check the results of the recent draw and discovered that they had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the September 27 draw. Their prize: $100,000.

“I used the Ticket Checker and saw ‘Big Winner’ — $100,000. I was shocked and excited,” he said.

He immediately called his friend. “I told him to come to the store because we won!”

Kathirgamu rushed to meet his friend.

“I ran straight to the gas station,” said Kathirgamu. “I was so surprised. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate Diwali.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque, they both shared what they plan to do with their half of the winnings.

Amirthalingam will be sharing the $50,000 with his wife and also plans to make a donation to support his community.

“I plan to share with my wife who is recovering from knee surgery,” said Kathirgamu.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Harwood Avenue in Ajax.