Someone in British Columbia woke up a lot richer on Thursday.

And we’re not talking about pocket change — we’re talking almost $5.8 million.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says that a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Prince Rupert matched all six numbers of Wednesday night’s $11 million draw.

A second winning ticket was sold in Ontario, so the jackpot will be split for exactly $5,790,419.90 each.

The matching numbers were 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, and 46.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ names, will be announced after they come forward.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.