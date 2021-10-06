Protesting near hospitals, schools could soon be illegal in BC

“Bubble zones” to prevent protests around schools and hospitals could soon be part of new legislation in BC.

Mike Farnworth, BC’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, confirmed this week that work was underway.

During a media scrum, he told reporters that the measure “will be legislation” and that “it will be introduced later this session.”

The Ministry also confirmed this with Daily Hive, adding that upcoming measures would be used to protect access to “critical services.”

“The Province is exploring options (including legislation) to ensure that the ability to safely access and provide critical services, for example, schools and hospitals, is not impeded while the right to peaceful protest is respected,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The measures come after a number of protests in September that took place near hospitals in the province.

On September 1, hundreds of protesters gathered near Vancouver City Hall and the Vancouver General Hospital, shutting down traffic.

Later that month, schools in Salmon Arm were put into lockdown after protesters entered two schools in the district. The protesters were “opposed to vaccinations and masking” and were met by security guards at the school. Fortunately, they left without incident and all students were safe.