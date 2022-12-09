Best BC wineries for a wedding

The holiday season is one of the most popular times for popping the question and if the New Year has you planning your nuptials, wineries have a lot to offer in terms of venue choice.

Here’s a selection of BC wineries that range from small to large, down to earth to lavish, and intimate to grand, that all offer something distinct to help make your special day exclusively yours.

Where: Oliver, BC

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything more opulent in terms of venue than Phantom Creek Estates. The 78,000-square-foot campus of buildings is beautifully designed to combine both form and function that take full advantage of the incredible views.

Their customizable packages have a range of options based on budget that cater to both traditional ceremonies and elopement.

Add to that one of Canada’s most talented chefs along with some of the finest art pieces in the province, and you have all the ingredients for your own “royal” wedding.

If you’re looking for space and privacy, Covert Farms Family Estate should be at the top of your list for consideration. This 650-acre regenerative farm and winery include two acres dedicated to special events that are licensed for up to 150 guests.

The charming, down-to-earth property is a wedding photographer’s dream offering up endless photo ops including countless rows of beautiful vines, the rustic outdoor-covered space, and their trademark vintage 1952 red pick-up truck.

Family is at the heart of everything Covert Farms does, making it the perfect place to celebrate with yours.

Where: Kelowna, BC

What sets CedarCreek apart is its single-minded focus on the guest experience whether you’re visiting the tasting room, eating at the Home Block restaurant, or hosting a private event.

It specializes in weddings offering a wide range of ceremony options, both indoor and outdoor, that all take advantage of its gorgeous perch overlooking Okanagan Lake.

CedarCreek’s team will look after every detail from start to finish to ensure your only job on your wedding day is making lifelong memories.

Where: Penticton, BC

While many people will choose a winery as their wedding venue for the vineyard views, don’t discount the ambience of a reception inside a winery.

TIME Family of Wines serves up a stunning private setting complete with gorgeous chandeliers for a most memorable backdrop where you and your guests can celebrate the night away.

Where: Lillooet, BC

The town of Lillooet is a small community born out of the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. A two-hour drive north of Whistler, it’s an unassuming place surrounded by the rugged coastal mountains that feel a world away from its much more renowned neighbour.

Not only does Fort Berens offer up a stunningly unique outdoor venue for a wedding of up to 50 guests, but it also makes award-winning wines that will pair perfectly with your big day.

Where: Abbotsford, BC

No need to drive several hours away from the lower mainland for a winery wedding when you have a potentially perfect spot at Singletree Winery in the Fraser Valley.

The 12-acre property serenely surrounded by vineyards and forests can accommodate up to 175 people for a dreamy wedding in the foothills of Mount Lehman.