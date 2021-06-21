The highly anticipated District Wine Village opened up near Oliver, BC, last week, and it has some great food and beverage options for you to enjoy.

You can experience food from different local suppliers while eating at the new Trading Post Brewing location in the village, or enjoy a wine tasting tour with any of the top-notch wineries that have hopped on board.

We’re especially excited about visiting and making stops at Winemaker’s CUT, Wapiti Cellars and, opening soon, Nk’Mip Cellars — North America’s first Indigenous-owned and -operated winery.

So here’s where you can eat and drink at BC’s new wine village (so far).

What’s better than wine with some delicious eats? Be sure to add District Wine Village to your summer bucket list.

Address: 100 Enterprise Way Oliver, BC

