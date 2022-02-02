Meet the wine lover: Lisa Cook of Vancouver's Savio Volpe

Last year, we introduced you to a new expertly curated wine club called Wine Vikings.

This subscription service offers members six hand-selected hidden gem wines each quarter. Bottles arrive with a link to a video hosted by the local Wine Viking (aka the Vancouver industry pro who chose those bottles) to guide you through their picks.

Next up? A fantastic group of bottles curated by Lisa Cook, Wine Director of Savio Volpe, Caffe La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House.

For each box, we’re introducing you to the Wine Vikings behind the bottles, so check out this Q&A with Lisa and get a taste of what’s in store if you’re subscribed.

If not, get on it!

Tell us a bit about your journey as a wine lover.

My journey with wine started in my early twenties while I was a cook and had started learning about the concept of wine and food pairings. I began to host dinner parties where we would build a menu and select wines to pair with each dish. After a few years, I decided to switch gears and get into restaurant management where my love for wine grew. For the last seven years, I have focused on mostly Italian wines, which have given me great joy. I absolutely love everything Italian — the food, wine, fashion, and the culture.

What are the qualities to look for when purchasing a wine?

I look for wines that have a beautiful aroma, lots of flavour, and are long-lasting on the finish. I also look for wines that have a good balance of fruit and acidity/tannins.

What’s the most exquisite pairing of food and wine in your opinion?

Truffles (black or white) and Barolo!

You’re eating one of the many pastas served at Savio Volpe. What pasta and wine pairing are you choosing?

Agnolotti with chicken and pork, roasting juices, and crispy sage with our Savio x Cantina del Pino Barbera d’Asti.

What is an affordable, underrated wine you can find in most liquor stores?

Feudo Maccari Neré Nero d’Avola is under $20, and often on LTO for less, and can be found at most BCLs. It is medium-bodied, fruity, and spicy, with light tannins and juicy acidity on the finish. I love this wine because it pairs with everything and I especially like to enjoy it slightly chilled.

Any off-the-beaten-track restaurants with exceptional wine programs in Vancouver?

Ubuntu Canteen has a great selection of natural wines at very reasonable prices. The list is small but focused and always has new wines to discover!

How did you go about choosing your wines for Wine Vikings?

I wanted to partner with one of my favourite agents, Dream Wines, to show off some of the gems in their portfolio. Half the wines I’ve worked with many times, and the other half were more recent discoveries that I was thrilled to share.

Which bottle from your Wine Vikings box are you most excited about?

Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco. I love bubbles because you can drink them anytime with anything! Nino Franco is a well-known and high-quality producer, and this wine is such a steal for the price.

To learn more, be sure to check out Wine Vikings’ website.