It's a windy one: Vancouver gets special weather statement for strong gusts

Bring the windbreaker today — it’s set to be a blustery one.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver Thursday morning because of the high winds set to hit the region.

Wind from the southeast is expected to gust up to 80 kilometres an hour Thursday, and it could result in fallen tree branches and downed power lines in the Lower Mainland, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, and eastern Vancouver Island.

On top of that, a rainfall warning that went into effect Wednesday is still up, with more precipitation expected today.

“A vigorous frontal system will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast today,” Environment Canada said. “Southeast winds near the Strait of Georgia will strengthen to 60 gusting 80 kilometres per hour this morning as the cold front approaches the region.”

The winds are expected to die down in the late afternoon, making for a more peaceful evening.