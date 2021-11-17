High winds topple tree at flooded Trout Lake in East Vancouver

A record-breaking atmospheric river storm that hit BC on Sunday, ushering huge wind gusts on Monday, has felled a tall tree at Trout Lake in East Vancouver.

With some yellow leaves still clinging to its branches, the massive tree was on its side near the small building by the beach at the south end of the lake.

The tree was ripped out of the ground, roots and all, with a huge dirt-covered cylinder making up its bottom end.

People walking in the park snapped photos of the tree and its relation to the larger climate crisis.

“From heat domes burning down villages to atmospheric rivers followed by tornado-strong wind storms, climate change is very real in British Columbia,” Instagram user Walter Sorto wrote.

The banks of the lake have also risen up to flood some areas of the park as much of BC saw record-breaking rainfall over the weekend.

Daily Hive has contacted the Park Board for more information but has not yet heard back.

Trees fell elsewhere in Vancouver, including one that trapped a West End man’s car for several days.