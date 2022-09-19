A newly installed permanent public art sculpture now provides a visual bookend to the western end of the seawall of the West Building of the Vancouver Convention Centre.

For over a decade, a giant raindrop sculpture has been a landmark for the eastern end of the seawall, next to Mahony’s Tavern.

Recently unveiled on the western end of the seawall, adjacent to the seaplane terminal and just northwest of Jack Poole Plaza, is a giant weathervane called “Wind Wheel Mobile.”

Not only does the weathervane itself spin 360 degrees, depending on the direction and strength of the wind, but it is also mounted with dozens of kinetic bike wheels that spin with the breeze.

Vancouver’s newest public art sculpture: A giant kinetic weathervane installed on the Vancouver Convention Centre seawall, just north of Jack Poole Plaza. This is a very cool addition that’s turning heads as people walk by.https://t.co/KtEtvs6SvA pic.twitter.com/GNlQE3PG99 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 20, 2022

This sculpture is designed by local artist Doug Taylor, who is well known for his kinetic sculptures powered by solar, water, and wind, including other weathervanes.

“Wind Wheel Mobile” is specifically a memorial for those impacted by the deadly health impacts that can result from asbestos exposure, which causes 40% of work-related deaths in North America.

“Structural elements of this sculpture have a visual relationship to the lungs and bronchial airways of the human body. Airborne asbestos fibres bear a close resemblance to rotating spokes on the wheels,” reads the description for the sculpture.

“As the wind changes direction, so does the position of the mobile… this multi-directional nature speaks to the variety of societal initiatives employed to raise public awareness of asbestos dangers.”