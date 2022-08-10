New illuminated public art installation at Davie Safeway officially unveiled

Two years ago, a public art lighting installation on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver’s West End saw some unwanted attention when its equipment settings were accidentally tested to the full illumination potential.

Residents across the street took to social media over the blinding light streaming into their apartments — even with the blinds drawn down.

That was never intended to be the default setting for the system of light panels, which provides the facade for the replacement Safeway store integrated into the base of a newly-built, mixed-use complex at 1641 Davie Street.

On Tuesday evening, Zephyr, the name of the installation, was officially unveiled, with the light panels subtly illuminated with a colourful and rhythmic pattern.

The installation is designed by local artist Neil Campbell, whose design is described to be “a celebration of the neighbourhood’s vibrant character.” The programmable pattern of the light animation is intended to change over time.

The complex entails the 44,000-sq-ft grocery store on the ground level, and 330 market rental homes above within 21- and 22-storey towers. The project is designed by Henriquez Partners Architects, and jointly developed by Westbank and Crombie REIT.