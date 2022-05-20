22 neon signs from Vancouver's past will have a permanent home at The Post

All 22 heritage neon signs on display in a years-long exhibition at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will be permanently relocated to the interior publicly accessible common areas of The Post redevelopment in downtown Vancouver.

In late 2019, MOV and redevelopment owner QuadReal Property Group initially announced a partnership to give three neon signs a new home at The Post, but an announcement this week shows the initiative has now grown by more than sevenfold.

The decades-old neon signs were restored for the museum’s Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver exhibition, which first opened in 2011 to tell the story of the city’s unique love-hate relationship with neon signs. In the 1950s, Vancouver was the neon capital of North America, with over 19,000 neon signs — more than Las Vegas at the time.

But public attitudes quickly shifted on the presence of these signs and the vast majority of these signs were later dismantled. Over the past two decades, Vancouver has been attempting to preserve and encourage more neon signage and other creative lighting within the Granville Entertainment District, which was one of the main clusters for neon lighting along with Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside (the former central business district).

To prepare for the relocation of the signs, the museum exhibit will permanently close on June 29, 2022. Operating hours in the evening will be extended on select dates, given the popularity of the exhibit. A special celebration event will also be held next month to close the gallery out.

The public will again be able to view and experience the signs in Fall 2023 when The Post reaches full completion. The first phase of The Post, the new south office tower fronting West Georgia Street, will open later in 2022.

“QuadReal is proud to partner with the Museum of Vancouver in preserving and hosting these classic icons of Vancouver’s mid-century history in a building that we have repurposed from the same era,” said Graeme Scott, vice president of development, investment management for QuadReal Property Group.

“The Post originally served as Vancouver’s communications hub in the days of letter writing. In this digital age, it will be transformed into a home for the innovation economy as well as a community hub where neighbours and visitors can gather, shop and dine—all in a restored and sustainable landmark that will be home to 22 pieces of this special art form.”

The Post is a redevelopment of the former Canada Post processing centre, which relocated to a new facility at Vancouver International Airport about a decade ago. It will contain about 1.3 million sq ft of floor area, including 1.1 million sq ft of office space — entirely leased to Amazon for a workforce of 6,000 employees — and about 180,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space.

This includes an indoor multi-level galleria-like space along the length of the building’s lower levels along Homer Street, containing retail and businesses. The building’s lower levels are entirely dedicated to retail and restaurant uses, including a 50,000-sq-ft flagship Loblaws City Market grocery store and a 26,000-sq-ft food hall by The Joseph Richard Group. As well, Evolve Strength will also open a 35,000-sq-ft fitness gym.