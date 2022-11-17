We love a good food deal, especially when it’s for cheap fried chicken.

This weekend, local fried chicken purveyor Win Win Chick-N is holding a deal that you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on.

To celebrate the launch of the brand’s new Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, Win Win is offering 50% off the sandwich all day from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.

The deal will be offered at both its 8197 Main Street location and its Richmond spot at 12160 First Avenue.

The Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich in question is made with a brioche bun and normally goes for $8.99, but this weekend you’ll be able to grab one for only $4.50 – a very tempting deal if we ever heard one.

Win Win Chick-N is known for its classic fried chicken offerings, including sandwiches and combo deals, all of which are made with locally sourced chicken and freshly hand-breaded to order.