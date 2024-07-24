The countdown to the summer’s most delicious event-on-wheels is officially ON — the Dished Food Truck Fest is fast approaching on August 11, 2024.

While we anticipate one of the tastiest Sundays of the season, we have something to wet your whistle, an appetizer, if you will: $100 in Food Truck Bucks are up for grabs.

All you need to do to enter to win the 100 foodie dollars is sign up for the Dished Vancouver and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival newsletters here.

Once you’re in, you’re good to go. The contest closes August 6 and we’ll contact the lucky winner to claim their prize ahead of the fest so they can have the ultimate summer feast.

You might also like: Dished is hosting a food truck fest in downtown Vancouver this summer

Famous US sandwich joint to open new Metro Vancouver location

18 of the best spots for ice cream and gelato in Vancouver; according to our readers

As a mouthwatering reminder, here are the confirmed trucks you can look forward to checking out on August 11 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery):

Bao Buns

Boteco Brasil

Cofu Vegan Ramen

Crema Ice Cream & Desserts

Fusion Icy

Indish Food Truck

Little oOties Mini Donuts

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Reel Mac and Cheese

Shameless Buns

Street Dogs

Taco Nori

Takenaka

Teriyaki Boys

The Mad Greek

Twisted Potato Express

Good luck, foodies!

When: Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry