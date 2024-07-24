Win $100 for the Dished Food Truck Fest in downtown Vancouver on August 11
The countdown to the summer’s most delicious event-on-wheels is officially ON — the Dished Food Truck Fest is fast approaching on August 11, 2024.
While we anticipate one of the tastiest Sundays of the season, we have something to wet your whistle, an appetizer, if you will: $100 in Food Truck Bucks are up for grabs.
All you need to do to enter to win the 100 foodie dollars is sign up for the Dished Vancouver and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival newsletters here.
Once you’re in, you’re good to go. The contest closes August 6 and we’ll contact the lucky winner to claim their prize ahead of the fest so they can have the ultimate summer feast.
As a mouthwatering reminder, here are the confirmed trucks you can look forward to checking out on August 11 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery):
- Bao Buns
- Boteco Brasil
- Cofu Vegan Ramen
- Crema Ice Cream & Desserts
- Fusion Icy
- Indish Food Truck
- Little oOties Mini Donuts
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Shameless Buns
- Street Dogs
- Taco Nori
- Takenaka
- Teriyaki Boys
- The Mad Greek
- Twisted Potato Express
ENTER THE CONTEST HERE
Good luck, foodies!
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
When: Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: FREE entry