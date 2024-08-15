Will the Canucks hire a new team reporter before next season?

The Vancouver Canucks made a big commitment to telling their own stories last year.

Adding three reporters, the Canucks hired Kate Pettersen and Lindsey Horsting in June and Chris Faber in October. But it appears just two of the three remain with the club.

After spending the season as a fixture on all Canucks media platforms as their rinkside reporter, Pettersen hasn’t featured in any club content since the team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs back in May.

Unlike last offseason, she didn’t do any reporting for the team at the draft, free agency, or development camp.

The @CanucksReporter account on X has been locked and scrubbed. The @CanucksInsider account includes Faber and Horsting’s names but no longer Pettersen’s.

Daily Hive has asked both Pettersen and the Canucks for an explanation but has yet to receive a response.

Are the Canucks planning to hire somebody new to replace Pettersen, or perhaps go without a team reporter as they did in years prior? The organization trumpeted its commitment to “best-in-class storytelling” just last year, and training camp is only five weeks away.

If they are going to hire someone new for the position, they must be keeping it on the down-low. The Canucks have a big list of posted jobs on their website right now, but rinkside reporter isn’t one of them.