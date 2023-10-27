Chris Faber leaves Canucks Army for job with Vancouver Canucks

Chris Faber has been called up to the Vancouver Canucks.

The recently married 30-year-old journalist is leaving his job at Canucks Army for a job with the NHL team the Nanaimo native has covered in recent years. The Canucks announced in a press release Friday that Faber is joining the team as an in-house senior hockey writer.

#Canucks announce that respected hockey journalist, Chris Faber, will join the organization on November 6, 2023, becoming the team’s first Senior Hockey Writer. DETAILS | https://t.co/nuTkJBHr7S pic.twitter.com/eSniv5Yeg2 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2023

“An exceptional and enthusiastic storyteller, Chris has created a significant following since his founding of the Canucks Conversation podcast in 2018, followed quickly by joining Canucks Army in 2019 as senior writer and senior content creator,” the Canucks said in a press release.

This is the second time the Canucks have plucked a prominent name from Canucks Army, as Ryan Biech was hired to the team’s analytics department in 2019.

Faber, who also had a brief but successful stint writing about rugby sevens for Daily Hive, revealed that he had accepted a new job on an emotional episode of Canucks Conversation on Wednesday.

Faber is the third journalist the Canucks have hired this year, joining rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen and editorial writer Lindsey Horsting.

“Chris’ enthusiasm for this role, coupled with his understanding of the types of stories that he believes our fans are looking for, make him a perfect complement to our team,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “Our audiences are diverse, at different points in their hockey journey, and looking to learn more about our players, our prospects and how you build a winning organization. Chris is a sports journalism Swiss-army knife, capable of so many different things; and with this addition, we are going to help all our fans get even closer to their team.”