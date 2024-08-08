Canucks hiring for 30+ jobs and some look really cool

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to add to their staff ahead of the upcoming season.

The team has many open job positions waiting for applicants right now. No matter if you’re looking to help get the crowd excited at home games or want to test your bartender skills, there’s something that can be a fit for you.

Here are some of the most exciting jobs as well (as a full list at the bottom) being offered by the Canucks right now. All of these postings are open to everyone online.

Ice team member

Salary: $17.82/hour

$17.82/hour Location: Abbotsford

Anyone that’s been to a Canucks game will recognize the ice team. They skate onto the ice surface multiple times during a game. Not only do they shovel snow off the rink, but they also help set up contests and other activities during intermissions.

All of the on-ice contests done during the breaks in play are facilitated by the ice team members.

Hype team member

Salary: $17.82/hour

$17.82/hour Location: Vancouver / Abbotsford

The hype team offers eager applicants a great chance to show off their acting skills. You’ll be involved in a variety of in-arena activations designed to entertain the crowd.

While the job posting published online is for Abbotsford, the Canucks have also put out a public call for their team in downtown Vancouver.

Got contagious energy and know how to get the party started? Help us get the crowd going as part of our 2024.25 home ice Hype Team. Submit your application now! APPLY | https://t.co/YYNouJhdbI pic.twitter.com/3lJiTpM5Ri — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 29, 2024

Alcohol hawker

Salary: $17.40/hour

$17.40/hour Location: Abbotsford

Have you ever wanted to show off your booming voice? If the answer is yes, this job as an alcohol hawker may be perfect for you.

This job is actually for the Abbotsford Canucks, so you will not be at Rogers Arena but instead helping out the AHL team.

Sportsbar bartender

Salary: N/A

N/A Location: Vancouver

The Sportsbar at Rogers Arena has become popular since being introduced. It offers fans a chance to eat and drink while they watch the game. If you want to work in the fun atmosphere offered by the Sportsbar, applying to be a bartender there is a great way to do so.

Street team member

Salary: $17.82/hour

$17.82/hour Location: Vancouver

The street team member position is great for someone with a lot of energy. You’ll be responsible for getting fans outside the arena excited and leading them through a variety of activities.

Tour guide

Salary: $17.82/hour

$17.82/hour Location: Vancouver

If you think you know Rogers Arena inside and out or you want to explore all the different back alleys inside the stadium, applying to be a tour guide is a good idea.

You’ll get the chance to lead groups around Rogers Arena and show them all the behind-the-scenes aspects of the Canucks’ home.

More positions

There are many other positions besides the ones mentioned above that are also open for applications. Here is a comprehensive list of the jobs offered in Vancouver.

Staff lounge cashier

Security supervisor

Dispatch operator

Steward

Cook

Apprentice cook

Lead cook

Chef de partie

Team/VIP attendant

Quick service attendant

Hospitality supervisor

Post-event housekeeper

Event housekeeper

Vault clerk

Server assistant

Premium bartender

Premium server

Quick service cook

Culinary supervisor

Retail sales associate

Ticket centre representative

Catering supervisor

Catering server

Event security

Sportsbar server assistant

Sportsbar server

Premium club supervisor