Canucks hire two reporters as team invests in its own storytelling

You can expect more content coming directly from the Vancouver Canucks next season.

The Canucks announced the hiring of two in-house reporters today, with the additions of Kate Pettersen as the team’s rinkside reporter and Lindsey Horsting as editorial writer.

“We are very excited to welcome Kate and Lindsey to the Canucks organization as our two newest content creators across various platforms,” said Canucks President of Business Operations Michael Doyle. “Each has a wealth of sports media experience and they will be an integral part of our commitment to providing best-in-class storytelling, daily news, and behind-the-scenes access to our fans as we invest in bringing them closer to the team than ever before.”

Horsting comes to the Canucks from Sportsnet 650 radio, as well as the Vancouver Bandits, where she spent the last year as a sideline reporter. While at Sportsnet 650, Horsting co-hosted Vancouver’s first all-female sports talk show, “OT with Lina and Lindsey.” The Syracuse University grad has also worked for USA Today, Black Press Media, and the NBA.

Thrilled to be joining the @Canucks and moving back home 🇨🇦 https://t.co/XCL6JsWEhK — Kate Pettersen (@KatePettersen_) June 20, 2023

Pettersen heads to Vancouver after spending last season as a rinkside reporter with the Nashville Predators, where she hosted pre- and post-game reports and conducted walk-off interviews. She previously held similar roles with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Argonauts and has also worked for TSN, CBC/Radio-Canada, and Global News Regina.

The Canucks have been without their own in-house hockey writer ever since Derek Jory was one of the many employees the team let go during the pandemic. The team used to produce its own post-game show too, with live dressing room interviews, but discontinued that feature long ago.

The team will be without Hannah Bernard next season, as the long-time in-arena host told Daily Hive she won’t be working Canucks games next season, as she awaits the birth of her first child in November. She expects the team will hire another host to work alongside Ronil Desai next season.