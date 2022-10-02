News

Wildfire creates weekend closures in Metro Vancouver park (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 2 2022, 5:32 pm
Wildfire creates weekend closures in Metro Vancouver park (VIDEOS)
@MetroVancouver/Twitter

Wildfire season isn’t over yet. In Metro Vancouver, Minnekhada Regional Park is still closed after a wildfire burned overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Officials are warning the public to stay far away from the Coquitlam fire.

According to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services, the fire was under control and not spreading as crews worked to put it out via ground and helicopter operations.

The fire is approximately two hectares in size as of Sunday morning.

On social media, users shared photos and videos of the fire, which is largely burning high up on steep terrain. The footage shows visible flames and smoke in the air.

More to come…

