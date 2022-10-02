Wildfire creates weekend closures in Metro Vancouver park (VIDEOS)

Wildfire season isn’t over yet. In Metro Vancouver, Minnekhada Regional Park is still closed after a wildfire burned overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Officials are warning the public to stay far away from the Coquitlam fire.

Crews remain on scene overnight at #Minnekhada Regional Park, where a wildfire continues to burn on steep terrain. Ground and helicopter operations will resume at first light tomorrow. Please avoid the area, as the park will remain closed tomorrow morning. @cityofcoquitlam pic.twitter.com/VXPQix6MDU — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) October 2, 2022

According to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services, the fire was under control and not spreading as crews worked to put it out via ground and helicopter operations.

The fire is approximately two hectares in size as of Sunday morning.

To assist with firefighting operations and ensure public safety, #Minnekhada Regional Park is now closed. @BCGovFireInfo, @cityofcoquitlam and @metrovancouver crews are working together to put out the fire. https://t.co/5wqgbgZqka — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) October 1, 2022

On social media, users shared photos and videos of the fire, which is largely burning high up on steep terrain. The footage shows visible flames and smoke in the air.

The fire at #Minnekhada High Knoll continues. Fire fighters are busy flying in and out with water. #coquitlam pic.twitter.com/XyoKSqRMki — bcfamilymedia (@bcfamilymedia) October 2, 2022

